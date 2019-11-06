Global Talent
Hey, makers! We are so excited to launch on PH today! Our story started over four years ago when my two non-tech cofounders and I were building our very technical startup. After we raised our first round and moved from Europe to Silicon Valley, we had a massive problem of hiring and managing our technical team. We tried to work with several outsourcing companies, but it was such a mess, and it really felt like they were stuck somewhere in the nineties. So, after we exited, we started to build a service that would help startups hire and scale their technical teams. At the same time, Andy Baynes with an executive background at Apple, Nest and Google joined us as a 4th cofounder. Our vision is simple: take care of all possible overhead of hiring and running a team, so founders can focus on building a great product. We are no-bullshit, transparent and obsessed with helping our clients grow. It was never our intention to build another outsourcing agency. A big story for us is to bring all experience of hiring and running your team online, aid it with actionable data insights and scale it worldwide. We understood pretty early on that for this to work out, we would need to figure out how to nail all the offline staff: recruitment, HR, offices, etc. From our first client, we were gathering tons of data and applied all the lean technics you would do while building a product company. We also tried to automate everything we can in all our processes. That made us faster, cheaper and much more efficient than other similar companies out there. Today we are making the first step towards the long-term vision with a plan to digitalize everything from recruitment and onboarding of your team to day-to-day management and analytics over the 2020 timeline. Join us on a mission to change how tech teams are hired and managed in the future. Please, give us feedback. We love it!
