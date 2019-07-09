Glitch for VS Code

Discussion
HunterPro
Gareth Wilson
Glitch makes it easy to build, ship, and share apps on the web. We don't require any proprietary protocols or libraries so you can export your project and it will just work on other services. We want you to have that same freedom when it comes to tools too - that's why we're building Glitch to work with the developer tools you already use. Today, we're announcing Glitch for Visual Studio Code. You can now develop Glitch apps entirely using Visual Studio Code, the most widely used developer environment. Available in preview, you can download our VS Code extension on the Visual Studio Marketplace. Let us know what you think!
