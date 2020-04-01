Discussion
4 Reviews
Ryan Dornfeld
Maker
Greetings Product Hunters! 🏹 Props to the legend @kevin for setting this up. 🏆 I’m Ryan, Content Marketing Manager here at Glisser. In one sentence, Glisser LIVE combines the interactive slide sharing and analytics components of the standard Glisser platform and incorporates live video to create the most engaging virtual events and meetings. In a few more sentences... Glisser started when our founder, Mike, realised that a lot of his marketing budget was being allocated to events, but it was really hard to measure whether that money was well spent. Events were still being measured by primitive methods like total attendee numbers. Glisser to the rescue! Our web-based platform integrated slide sharing, audience response systems, and robust analytics, all with ISO27001 certification. It is a comprehensive, beginning-to-end, event presentation software solution. Now, with increasing restrictions on travel, both for external conferences and events, but also for internal corporate gatherings such as town-hall meetings or training sessions, you must consider virtual alternatives. In a world of uncertainty, Glisser LIVE can be your “Plan B” if the physical event doesn’t happen, or to provide access to specific individuals who cannot travel (under a “hybrid” approach). As we battle our way through 2020, you might choose to make virtual events your Plan A. Glisser LIVE combines our regular slide-sharing and audience response app (used by everyone in the venue) with a video feed and brandable web platform (used by everyone watching and interacting with the online event). This means simplified set-up, unified poll votes and audience questions from all locations, and a single data platform for all your participation analytics. Looking forward to your questions (and demos)! 🎉
Awesome product! In the current climate of social isolation it will help make human connection easier, especially in large groups situations.
