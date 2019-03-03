Give back to your audience with a giveaway! GiveYaw let's you setup automated giveaways in just a couple of clicks. Best of all, we keep the robots out, so only your audience gets the prizes 🎉
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alex WhiteMaker@alexwhitedev · Freelance web dev, entrepreneur.
👋 Hey ProductHunt! I'm excited to launch an idea I've been playing with: GiveYaw! 🤔 Giveaways are a great way to engage your social media audience, give back to your customers, or drum up interest in your product. But often robots come in and claim all the prizes before your audience has a chance. On top of that, setting up & managing a giveaway and handing out prizes is troublesome. 💡 GiveYaw solves these issues with a quick, easy to use interface. Create a giveaway in less than 5 minutes and get a shareable link that your audience can use to claim a prize in 1 click. The giveaway automatically shuts down when enough prizes have been claimed, and uses ReCaptcha to keep the robots out 💪 📢 Questions/comments/feature requests? Let me know! GiveYaw is in it's 👶 stage, I'll be adding a lot of features in the coming weeks!
Upvote Share·