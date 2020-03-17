Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Justin Mares
Maker
I'm concerned for the many businesses that will be economically hamstrung by lockdowns and the drop in foot traffic. Brent and I teamed up to build Give Local - a site that makes it easy for you to support a restaurant in your city by purchasing a gift card. We're still VERY much in beta, and would love help submitting more restaurants, more cities and getting this in front of restaurant owners. And for those who will inevitably ask, we make $0 on this and take no fees. Just doing this to try and help restaurants stay in business.
UpvoteShare