Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sooraj 🌏
Hunter
GitX is a small and useful tool for open source software maintainers - It lets you add private comments on a Pull Request. Often collaborators have to discuss things that need not be public, and GitX lets you do that. Having built and maintained OSS in the past, I found this pretty interesting!
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
👋 Hey ProductHunt! Thanks for hunting @iamsooraj Really excited to launch GitX on Product hunt. GitX is a chrome extension that allows you to add notes/comments/ideas/thoughts in issue/PR pages and these are only visible to project collaborators and not any other users. This helps actual maintainers of the project to communicate with each other in GitHub itself and not use any other communication channel. A couple of months back, we open-sourced the project Chatwoot (https://www.chatwoot.com/), we received lots of contributions from all over the world. This was the first time we got a chance to maintain an OSS project with lots of collaborators and we realized that it is a challenge to maintain an OSS project. As many had started raising issues and PR there were some concerns within the internal team. If any new PR/issue was raised, we needed to sit together and discuss using a separate communication tool(Telegram/Zoom/Slack, etc). Then we thought of using GitHub for private communication among the internal team and the idea for GitX was born. The project is in the beta stage and code is fully open-sourced (https://github.com/gitxapp/gitx). All kinds of contributions are welcome. Please do check out and give us some feedback. GitX is completely free ;)
Upvote (5)Share