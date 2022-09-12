Products
Home
→
Product
→
GitPaid
GitPaid
Sell your GitHub repositories and start earning money
GitPaid lets you add a paywall to your GitHub repositories. Create a project, set your price, share your sale link, done. Once someone buys your repo, they get automatically invited to your GitHub repository.
Launched in
Payments
,
Developer Tools
,
E-Commerce
by
GitPaid
About this launch
GitPaid by
GitPaid
was hunted by
Ismail Ghallou
in
Payments
,
Developer Tools
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Ismail Ghallou
and
Luca Steeb
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
GitPaid
is not rated yet. This is GitPaid's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
11
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#26
