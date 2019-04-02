This is a simple CLI💻 tool that lets you look for Github Jobs around the world right in your terminal. You can also do city and your preferred programming language specific job searches too.😊
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Rocktim SaikiaMaker@rocktim_saikia · front end developer
The initial idea behind creating this cli tool was teaching my self to build node based CLI apps.But later on i thought this tool might be useful for other tech nerds too. Look for github jobs like a hacker .
Upvote Share·