Around the web
GitHub 'Sponsors' Now Lets Users Back Open Source ProjectsLast year, Microsoft paid $7.5 billion to buy GitHub, the online home of thousands of open source software projects that power apps and sites ranging from Facebook to Walmart.com. The acquisition, along with IBM's $34 billion purchase of open source company Red Hat, proved that open source software can be big business.
WIRED
GitHub launches Sponsors, lets you pay your favorite open source contributorsGitHub today launched Sponsors, a new tool that lets you give financial support to open source developers. Developers will be able to opt into having a "Sponsor me" button on their GitHub repositories and open source projects will also be able to highlight their funding models, no matte...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Woah this is huge news! Such a welcome addition to Github, now you can potentially get paid for pursuing your code side-passion
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Such a great way to support the open-source community 🙌
Hadi Farnoud@hadifarnoud
Congrats Nadia and entire GitHub team! this is a big deal
