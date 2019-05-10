GitHub Package Registry
Your packages, at home with their code
#1 Product of the DayToday
With GitHub Package Registry you can safely publish and consume packages within your organization or with the entire world.
Around the web
About GitHub Package Registry - GitHub HelpGitHub Package Registry is a software package hosting service, similar to npmjs.org, rubygems.org, or hub.docker.com, that allows you to host your packages and code in one place. You can host software packages privately or publicly and use them as dependencies in your projects.
Github
GitHub gets a package registryGitHub today announced the launch of a limited beta of the GitHub Package Registry, its new package management service that lets developers publish public and private packages next to their source code. To be clear, GitHub isn't launching a competitor to tools like npm or RubyGems. What the c...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tkachenko Arthur 🇺🇦@arthur_tkachenko · Building a tools for Food Tech projects
fancy hunt! and also a good feature will be
Upvote Share·
Tkachenko Arthur 🇺🇦@arthur_tkachenko · Building a tools for Food Tech projects
it should be top today 100%
Upvote Share·