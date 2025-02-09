Launches
Github Copilot Agent Mode
This is a launch from Github Repository Template
See 5 previous launches
Github Copilot Agent Mode
Coding Autonomously
GitHub Copilot Agent Mode (Preview) is the autonomous coding feature in VS Code Insiders. Copilot plans, codes, runs tests, and fixes errors – all driven by your natural language requests.
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Github Copilot Agent Mode
Featured on February 11th, 2025.
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on June 8th, 2019.