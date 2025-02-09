Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Github Copilot Agent Mode
This is a launch from Github Repository Template
See 5 previous launches
Github Copilot Agent Mode

Github Copilot Agent Mode

Coding Autonomously
GitHub Copilot Agent Mode (Preview) is the autonomous coding feature in VS Code Insiders. Copilot plans, codes, runs tests, and fixes errors – all driven by your natural language requests.
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

Github Copilot Agent Mode gallery image
Github Copilot Agent Mode gallery image
Github Copilot Agent Mode gallery image
About this launch
Github Repository Template
Github Repository Template
Generate new repositories with repository templates
5 out of 5.0
76
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Github Copilot Agent Mode by
Github Repository Template
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on February 11th, 2025.
Github Repository Template
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on June 8th, 2019.