GitGuardian Shield

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Jérémy Thomas
Hunter
Hello PH & fellow developers 👋🏻 Do you how many secrets, like API keys or credentials, are hidden in your source code? As developers, we now build software in a decentralized, cloud and SaaS-friendly way. We increasingly use API keys, database credentials, private keys, certificates and so on. Exposing secrets may lead to serious consequences such as disrespecting user privacy or distribution of malware on official channels (leading to the destruction of a project's reputation). GitGuardian is an automated secrets detection & remediation service. GitGuardian covers 200+ API providers, database connection strings, SSL certificates, private keys, usernames and passwords, copyrighted code and more. We allow you to build custom detectors for your internal keys, URLs to internal portals, corporate IP range or secret project names. 🚨 Disclaimer: we do not store secrets or documents we scan. As well, if we have detected a secret we really recommend you to revoke it, even if it was in a private repository, as it has left your private space. Support us on GitHub by starring the gg-shield repository! ⭐️ https://github.com/GitGuardian/g...
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Pretty handy to scan files pre-commit or in the CI for secrets.
Upvote (1)Share
I needed this in my life last month when I committed an AWS key. Very cool
Upvote (1)Share
Why would someone send all their source code (possibly with secrets) to an external company just for scanning? I would rather use https://github.com/zricethezav/g...
@sze_siong_teo Hi Sze Siong Tea, open source tools are great but they can cause a lot of false positives which can disrupt the work flow and don't work well at scale. We built a commercial product and trained our detectors on over 1 billion commits. Now after 3 years we have decided to release this tool to developers for free so they can decide if they need more options and accuracy than what current options provide. Our API is stateless and we store absolutely no data.
This could be a very useful as an additional automated check in our CI.