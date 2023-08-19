Products
Giterate

Build effortless changelogs with just a Github repo

Giterate turns your Github repository history (pull requests, linked issues) into a customizable, user-facing changelog. It also sends updates to your team in Slack or Discord to keep everyone, not just engineers, aligned on what's been shipped.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
Giterate
About this launch
GiterateBuild effortless changelogs with just a Github repo.
8
followers
Giterate by
Giterate
was hunted by
Alex Young
in Customer Communication, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Alex Young
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Giterate
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Giterate's first launch.
