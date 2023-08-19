Products
Home
→
Product
→
Giterate
Giterate
Build effortless changelogs with just a Github repo
Giterate turns your Github repository history (pull requests, linked issues) into a customizable, user-facing changelog. It also sends updates to your team in Slack or Discord to keep everyone, not just engineers, aligned on what's been shipped.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Developer Tools
GitHub
Giterate
About this launch
Giterate
Build effortless changelogs with just a Github repo.
Giterate by
Giterate
was hunted by
Alex Young
in
Customer Communication
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Alex Young
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Giterate
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Giterate's first launch.
