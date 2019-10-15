Log InSign up
Gita

A robot designed to carry your stuff

Give gita your groceries. Your gear. Your yoga mat. Or whatever moves you.
And gita will move right along with you.
Gita is a $3,250 personal cargo robot that follows you aroundFantastical future visions from the early 20th century foresaw a time when silver jumpsuits, flying cars, and robotic assistants would be commonplace. Fast-forward 100 years or so, and while glitzy one-piece garments aren't really showing signs of going mainstream, there is some evidence to suggest urban airborn transport and personal robots are on the cusp of becoming reality, though not without a few hiccups.
Gita, the cargo robot from the makers of Vespa, is going on sale for $3,250Piaggio Fast Forward, Vespa's innovation lab, is launching its first consumer product: the Gita. The little spherical robot is meant to trail people on the go, carrying up to 40 pounds of their belongings. Piaggio envisions people using it to carry their groceries, gym equipment, or kids' and pet toys.
Ryan Hoover
Pro
This looks like something out of Half-Life.
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
It doesn't look like it would carry that much stuff to warrant the bulk of it and the amount. Maybe I just carry too much stuff around with me. Not super practical for the tube either...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
@ejsnowdon Having spent considerable time in London, I can only imagine the looks people would give on the tube if you strolled in with this
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is pretty awesome and it looks pretty cute as well. @abadesi should totally get this for your travels around London
