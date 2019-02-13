Git History

Quickly browse the history of any GitHub file by replacing `github.com` with `github.githistory.zyx` in any file URL.
Based on Prism, jsdiff and Night Owl
Kyle WelsbyHunter@kylewelsby · MeKyle LTD
Came up in one of my slack channels, and thought I would share this with the developers and makers on PH. I can see this tool has useful potential to save time digging back in time on the evolution of a given project file. I would like to see the dates as relative instead of absolute, so its easy to know how long ago the change was made. What do you think? Do you think this will help you understand that monolithic project and why something happened many years ago in your legacy codebase? Keep up the great work
