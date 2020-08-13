Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Delz Erinle
Maker
We're on a mission to do to podcasts, what Twitter did to blogs. Break the barriers down and make it less performative so anyone with able to share great voice based stories or ideas can easily do so. Our MVP is up and got 100+ gists uploaded in 2 weeks, as well as the top gist having 22k+ listens. With gist, users can catch up on different perspectives on media trends without having to scroll endlessly all day. Imagine radio with millions of channels you can curate around topics you enjoy, this is the future of social media. We believe there's a large and untapped market for audio as a social media, mainly because people have tried to use Twitter as a north star for a voice-based platform when the true north star for a platform that really works is YouTube. We've also done a lot of user research and have a backlog full of new features requested by users, that's why we're looking for advisors and angel investors to take this to the next level so please get in touch. Do check us out here: https://gist.digital, have a great day :)
UpvoteShare