Giphy Arcade lets you play, create, and share mini-games on the web as if they were GIFs

Giphy today announced the launch of Giphy Arcade, a gaming platform designed to let people play, create, and share mini web games as easily as they would animated GIFs. The company, founded in 2013 and oriented around the GIF database and search engine it allows other platforms to integrate, has expanded its scope in recent years to include creative tools, including its own take on Snapchat and Instagram Stories.