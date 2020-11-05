discussion
Some big changes in v4.0: We’ve changed a few things up to make it easier than ever to discover, search, collect, and create GIFs & Stickers! You’ll now find your Favorites as part of the Channel Tab as well as a whole new way to browse GIFs, Stickers, Emoji, & Clips on the Home Tab. As always, we’ll continue to update the app to bring you all the tools for all the GIFs! See anything weird? Email us at support@giphy.com and we’ll help you out.
