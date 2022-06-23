Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
gini
Ranked #2 for today
gini
Easy forecasting, planning and fundraising for founders
Visit
Upvote 28
1 Month Free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Automate financial management & raise capital fast!
▶️3-way cash flow forecast model
▶️Integrated financial planning tools
▶️Fundraising advisory
▶️Reports and projections in Google Sheets
▶️Customisable & flexible
▶️Connect with Xero or Quickbooks
Launched in
SaaS
,
Accounting
by
gini
Follow for updates
Segment's State of Personalization 2022
Ad
Unlock greater ROI by investing in personalization
About this launch
gini
Easy forecasting, planning and fundraising for founders
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
gini by
gini
was hunted by
Jocelyn Yam
in
SaaS
,
Accounting
. Made by
Jocelyn Yam
,
Ray Wyand
,
Ricardo Mota
,
Victor Lang
and
Stephanie Johnson
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
gini
is not rated yet. This is gini's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
3
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#20
Report