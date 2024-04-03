Launches
Gigglet
Gigglet
Your daily dose of laughter
Gigglet is all about keeping things simple and fun. Every day, we give you 10 dad jokes — no more, no less. It's perfect for a quick laugh anytime, anywhere. With Gigglet, finding a reason to smile is easy. So, dive in and let the good times roll!
Launched in
Funny
by
Gigglet
About this launch
Gigglet
Your daily dose of laughter!
Gigglet by
Gigglet
was hunted by
Vinod Muralidhar
in
Funny
. Made by
Vinod Muralidhar
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
Gigglet
is not rated yet. This is Gigglet's first launch.
Upvotes
155
Comments
36
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#49
