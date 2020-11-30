discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Steven Fabre
MakerDesigner
Hi everyone 👋 Gifmock helps you create high-quality GIFs from static images and mockups. After being available for macOS and Figma, it's now Sketch's turn! With Gifmock for Sketch, you can easily turn your layers into high-quality GIFs in just a few clicks. Gifmock was built so it feels right at home no matter where you use it: macOS, Figma, and now Sketch. I can't wait to see what you all create with Gifmock! Let me know if you have any feedback. Thanks! ✌️ Steven
Share
Nice!