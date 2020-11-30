Log In
Gifmock for Sketch

Create high-quality GIFs from layers in your Sketch files.

Easily turn your Sketch layers into high-quality GIFs with Gifmock for Sketch. Also available on Figma and macOS.
Hi everyone 👋 ﻿ Gifmock helps you create high-quality GIFs from static images and mockups. After being available for macOS and Figma, it's now Sketch's turn! ﻿ With Gifmock for Sketch, you can easily turn your layers into high-quality GIFs in just a few clicks. Gifmock was built so it feels right at home no matter where you use it: macOS, Figma, and now Sketch. I can't wait to see what you all create with Gifmock! Let me know if you have any feedback. ﻿ Thanks! ✌️ Steven
Milos Milikic
Product Design at Toptal core team
Nice!
