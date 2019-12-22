Gifit
Quickly capture a 2-seconds gif with your webcam
I wanted do quickly share silly face to my colleagues on slack or to the world on Twitter and could find an easy way to do so. Enter Gifit, it's a simple tool that allows you to record a 2-seconds gif via your camera, from your browser. You don't need an account, there is no tracker and your gifs aren't saved anywhere else other than YOUR computer. Please share your silliest faces with me 😅
