Gifing
Free stock videos & GIFs for marketing
Yevhenii Doroshkevich
The Simpsons Already Did It
Gifing is just great for online marketers and now free! what else can we ask for?
Hunter
Pro
Gifing is exactly what we've been waiting for! We know that GIFs and videos generate much more engagement than simple texts. But we really lacked a platform specialized in GIFs and videos only for marketing purposes. For example, Giphy offers GIFs not usable for marketing (poor definition, no license...). On the other hand, there are many platforms that sell videos for marketing but Gifing has several particularities: - The GIF format in more of the video - Boomerang type (like on Instagram) - Vertical contents - High Definition videos - All contents are unique (only available on Gifing) - GIFs and videos are designed to attract attention And for the time being... It's free for personal use :)
