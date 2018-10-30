Gifkitty let's you add gifs to your comments on Product Hunt.
Reviews
- Pros:
Life-changing productCons:
None. Who doesn't love cat gifs?
JUST TRY IT, SERIOUSLY
Thanks Lord Ben Gif 😁Sergio Mattei has used this product for one day.
Discussion
BenMaker@harowitzblack · 😄
Hello Product Hunt! I'm Ben, creator of Gif Kitty😻. GifKitty lets you express more by adding gifs to your comments on Product Hunt. I built this because I needed it. I like to respond with gifs and I know most of you love to do the same too. That's why I put together this tiny browser extension for Product Hunt. To use this feature on Product Hunt, you first need to install the browser extension. I built the extension for both chrome as well as firefox so hopefully, most of you can try it. After installing, just type "$:" in any comment box and it'll show you a popup. That's pretty much it! Like this Let the gifs take over Product Hunt, literally! Note: There might be a few bugs if you find them let me know about it on twitter. And if this slows down your computer just delete the extension, no hard feelings (it shouldn't tho).
Mubaris NK@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
Best product ever
BenMaker@harowitzblack · 😄
@mubaris
Ethan@booligoosh · 👨💻👨🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
Nice!!!
BenMaker@harowitzblack · 😄
@booligoosh
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Best product ever. Keep it up, Ben!
