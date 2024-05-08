Framer 27,582 upvotes

Huge shoutout to Framer, honestly without them the Ghostsnote website would be bare bones! Features on Framer made designing and editing stuff a breeze, thanks a lot guys really helping the world!

Gamma 2,763 upvotes

Seriously powerful AI couldn't have crafted my presentation without Gamma's AI. Couldn't even think of where to begin with a presentation but Gamma made it drop dead easy to start and finish!

Claude by Anthropic 1,460 upvotes

Seriously good assistant. Absolutely essential in the development for Ghostsnote, helped us fact check, avoid plagiarism, and was pivotal in deciding what features we should or shouldn't include.