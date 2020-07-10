Discussion
Hello Product Hunt, thanks to @kevin We are very excited to launch our very first project. In our lives, we had to deal with connecting to remote desktops so many times. It seemed strange that there was still no simple and straightforward solution to connect in web. Regularly faced with the pain that current software delivers, we came up with the idea to make something simpler and more convenient. WebRTC, as the new browser technology, seemed to us a good basis for the new solution. It allows you to transmit peer-to-peer data with minimum delay. After posting our idea on a forum, we got the first feedback and understood that we are not the only ones who needed it. Inspired by this support, we started to work on the project. The result is an app as small as 2 MB that allows you to establish a connection using a regular URL. Try connecting to our demo server right now at https://getscreen.me/demo We came up with a personal account for continuous access where you can manage your desktops and servers. Instead of licenses for each workplace, one paid account is enough for one corporate network. We believe in our project and we work hard. Over a year, we released versions for Windows, macOS and Linux, changed our design several times, implemented new features, got our first paying customers and saw first posts about us on technology websites. Soon we’re going to add TurboVisor to make the work of our support even simpler. It will help them avoid unnecessary IDs and password exchanges using a simplified connection process: We understand how important it is to integrate this solution into the existing customer infrastructure. So our plans are to make our product compatible with other popular tools. Our key strengths: • Quick Web Access • Single Control Center • Low Corporate Costs • Integrations (with Web); We know that every developer is biased about their product, so every feedback helps us make it even better. Please test getscreen.me and share your opinion. We will be happy to accept your comments and try to answer all your questions. We’ve prepared a promotional code (PRODUCTHUNT) for the Product Hunt community. Please use it to apply a 50% discount for your first three months. Thank you for your time and have a great day!
