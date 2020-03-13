Discussion
👋Hey ProductHunt, I’m Adam, one of the cofounders of GetLost. I am excited to announce that we are launching our beta to make cheap last-minute travel a reality! We were recently featured in The Points Guy by our first traveler, and are looking forward to more great feedback from the PH community. Even if you are not ready to book yet, please join our newsletter to stay updated with our product for when you’re ready to travel -- this will help us gauge interest and secure even better deals in the future. 📖Story As an avid traveler who has visited over 100 countries, I have always been frustrated by the astronomical cost of last-minute flights. These high ticket prices are paradoxical since over 128 million empty airline seats depart empty every year. This happens because airlines do not have efficient ways to distinguish between destination-inflexible business travelers and flexible leisure travelers. After too many lost weekends and missed opportunities to travel, @williamhuang12 and I teamed up to fix this. 🛠What is GetLost? We are an online travel agency designed for destination-flexible travelers. Rather than selecting a single destination, our travelers choose the theme of their trip, e.g. Caribbean, where a traveler would visit one of San Juan, St. Thomas, Saint Martin, or Aruba, and discover their destination after booking. Travelers can customize their travel dates, flight times, and to exclude a destination they don’t want to visit, then pay and discover their destination. Because of this design, we are able to fill empty seats without sacrificing airlines' revenue from valuable business travelers... Effectively creating our own exclusive last-minute deals and sales. 💰How do we make money? We make money by saving you money. Since we are providing a service to both airlines and travelers, we will operate on a commission-based model. We plan to take a small markup on the trips we sell, and once we expand to provide hotels and other travel experiences, we plan to make additional commission through selling those travel products as well. For our beta, however, we are not adding any markup on our flight product (and are, in fact, marking down flights)! 🚀Just for ProductHunt We are running a flight giveaway during our beta, giving away roundtrip flights for two to our Caribbean destinations. After completing the other tasks, enter the code “PH20” to get an additional 20 entries/chances to win. Join here or visit the “Win Free Flights” tab on our website. You can also enter the same code on our check-out page (“PH20”) to get $20 off your first booking with us! I look forward to hearing your feedback on our product, will be around all day to answer any questions. Especially once the current COVID-19 outbreak improves, I would love to send some PH members on awesome trips (without breaking the bank!). Happy travels and stay safe/healthy! Adam
