A wallpaper app that acts as a to-do list
Hey y'all product hunters! With my friend we made this really simple productivity app that helps you to reach your goals. I started testing it out by adding text onto photos in iOS and then adding it as my wallpaper. Had to edit that photo manually every time I completed a task. Marked it done with checkmark emoji and so on. Pain in the ass but helped me to be crazy productive. Now GETITDONE makes it way easier. Hint: Remember to create new to-do list before going to sleep. That way you can start being productive as the day starts. (We will soon add notifications that remind you every night to write down to-do list for the next day.) Also I need to note that: * This app does not change wallpapers automatically. (Apple doesn’t allow to use that feature in third party apps.) It will create new wallpaper and open up gallery automatically every time you press 'Save' in-app. You'll have to add it as a lockscreen wallpaper manually. It literally takes you 3 seconds to do. Not a big price to pay for your productivity. * Wallpaper is not interactive - you cannot change tasks nor mark it done on phone wallpaper. You have to open app and save new wallpaper for every change. * We will add new features soon: - Custom background photo - Clear list / Clear tasks marked as 'Done' - Calendar (Day-to-day swipes)
