Learn how the likes of Drift, Gong & Twilio adapt and learn.

Stuck at home, everyone is experiencing new constraints - professional & personal - that have changed our lives forever. We wanted to share inspiring stories from our colleagues, customers & community about how they Get Ready for what's coming next.
Joei Chan.
Joei Chan.
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I'm super honored to share #GetReady with you today. While we’re stuck at home, we’ve all experienced new constraints and been affected in our professional and personal lives. The 360Learning team have heard many touching stories from professionals, leaders & founders about what they are doing to overcome these obstacles, and how they're getting ready for what's next. Today, we're launching our #GetReady movement. We're putting together weekly stories, strategies, and tips from real employees, leaders, and founders from top tech companies to help inspire us to adopt a proactive mindset. There are 4 ways we're helping you #GetReady: 🎬Adapt is a docu-series by @nicolas_merlaud that follows employees at Twilio, Gong, Drift & other high-growth startups as they adapt to what's coming next, week after week. 🧠Plan is a weekly interview series where @Jonah_goldstein, 360Learning's Head of Learning, interviews leaders of learning teams on what they are doing to Plan for what's coming next. 👨‍🏫Train is a weekly workshop series run by our Collaborative Learning Specialist @audrey_jarre on how to keep employees engaged and learning remotely. 🙋Lead is a series of fireside chats with executives & founders organized by our co-founder & CEO @nick_hernandez. In it we explore how companies are leading their teams into the new world. 📩Subscribe to get your once-a-week dose of #GetReady inspiration and join the movement with hashtag #GetReady on social to get your story featured! 💛
Nicolas Merlaud
Nicolas Merlaud
Maker
🙌🙌🙌
Nicolas Merlaud
Nicolas Merlaud
Maker
Really excited to share stories of these inspiring professionals with everyone over the next 6 weeks. Episode 1 is coming this afternoon - subscribe so you don't miss it! 🎥
Joei Chan.
Joei Chan.
Maker
@nicolas_merlaud it's gonna be HUUUUGE
Jonah Goldstein
Jonah Goldstein
Maker
I really enjoy speaking with other passionate L&Ds about our challenges and strategies - hope you enjoy watching some of these conversations!
Joei Chan.
Joei Chan.
Maker
@jonah_goldstein Thanks so much for being a part of this, Jonah! 💪
Nicolas Merlaud
Nicolas Merlaud
Maker
@jonah_goldstein You're now a showrunner! Excited to watch your episodes
Emilie Neumann
Emilie Neumann
Amazing initiative ! I'm looking forward to watching the new episodes !!!
Joei Chan.
Joei Chan.
Maker
@emilie_neumann me too! looking forward to another binge-worthy show by @Nicolas_merlaud after #OnboardingJoei 😛
Audrey Jarre
Audrey Jarre
I'm so excited to share our collaborative learning best practices with you starting this Wednesday! I look forward to this weekly webinar to help you #GetReady for what's next by making amazing trainings. 👍 Register on our website!
Joei Chan.
Joei Chan.
Maker
@audreyjarre Can't wait for your live training sessions, Audrey! 🙌
Nicolas Merlaud
Nicolas Merlaud
Maker
@audreyjarre I've seen those webinar scripts and they're full of gold! Can't wait for our audience to learn your tips
