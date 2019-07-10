Log InSign up
Get Groomed

Get Groomed connects you with mobile barbers in your area

Get Groomed is a mobile platform that connects you with professional mobile barbers in your area so that you can have the finest grooming services that caters to your style, at a place and time that suits you.
Giuliano Dore
Giuliano Dore
Maker
When I arrived in London a few years ago I realized the male beauty/grooming scene was outdated and inconvenient, especially for people doing long hours who couldn't go to the salon/barbershop after work. The reviews for barbershops were not reliable and there was barely anybody bringing convenience to the table. We decided to bring a platform for mobile barbers to connect with customers in order to offer high quality services for busy individuals at a place and time that was convenient for them.
Daniel Kempe
Daniel Kempe
Pro
Is this in London only at the moment?
