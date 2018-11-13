The busy, underfunded founder's strategy to building an effective brand and getting attention
A disciplined, data-backed step-by-step blueprint to branding & executing. Create something memorable & get more eyeballs on your company without losing focus on the core of your business
✔️50+ pages
✔️Completely customizable
✔️100% free tactics
+2 reviews
Pros:
Cons:
None!
Kelly's ebook is packed with useful info that are both very accessible to people who are just getting started with marketing, and in-depth enough so even those with more experience will no doubt learn a thing or two. It's straightforward and to the point, designed for the busy entrepreneur who wants to learn and then go back to growing their company. Amazing job, Kelly!Anne-Laure Le Cunff has used this product for one day.
Kelly MillerMaker@kellyfmill · Helping Startup Founders Get Attention.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Kelly, a communications strategist in Washington DC. I wrote this book to help startup founders (+ beyond) build & grow a memorable, attention-grabbing brand quickly & on the cheap. 👊 After speaking to tons of folks in the startup community, I realized there was a lot of confusion of what “communications” really is, exhaustion with the seemingly endless (and usually ineffective) resources available, and a general mistrust when conversations shifted from development to “growth hacking” or “thought leadership.” 👊I straddle the line of tech and communications (Banner Public Affairs + , Women Who Code DC + Tech, Rebalanced Hackathon & Training Day) so I set out to build a resource that took out all the garbage without sacrificing the essentials. I knew I had to streamline the entire process to build a digestible, time saving guide (each section tells you exactly how long it will take). 👀Get Attention: Brand Building for Startups is jam-packed with 50+ pages of insights and activities to nail the fundamentals and build a brand that is primed to get attention. Step-by-step guidance to use data and proven methods to leverage the most effective tactics for growing companies. Part 1 holds your hand through the process of meticulously creating a memorable brand. Learn how to convey your unique value proposition with words, personality, and style. Part 2 gives you a tour of the four most effective tactics at your disposal and how to build a custom strategy based on your goals, strengths, and time available. I’ve been in the trenches with brands while they rapidly expand, worked through large corporate rebrands & have been thrown into ongoing projects for established that had missed some of the branding fundamentals. In this ebook I boil down exactly what you need to know and throw out the rest. 👊I wrote this in 30 days as part of the Women Make challenge for October. Even though the entire process - from inception to finished product - took place in a month, I’m proud that the quality holds up and has already been helping founders find a voice and reach new audiences. This book wouldn’t be possible without the support of the makers like @venikunche, @marie_dm_ & @anilthemoon & the entire Women Make community. Get Attention now! P.S. Use “producthunt” for a discount on the book TODAY!
Marie Denis@marie_dm_ · 👩🏻💻 womenmake.com • 📖 threader.app
@venikunche @anilthemoon @kellyfmill Congrats Kelly!! 🙌 You did a fantastic job in 30 days! You’re also the first person I watch streaming their writing process on Twitch and that was pretty cool ✍️🎥 I’m so glad to count you in the Women Make members 💚
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@venikunche @marie_dm_ @anilthemoon @kellyfmill Woohoo! Massive congrats on the launch, Kelly! Incredible that you wrote this book in only 30 days. The community is so lucky for you to be sharing your knowledge! 🙏✨
Kelly MillerMaker@kellyfmill · Helping Startup Founders Get Attention.
@marie_dm_ live streaming writing seems like ages ago! So glad i tried that out & definitely want to continue. Thank you for the kind words & for making #WomenMake my favorite community ever! I’m so lucky I found you!!
Kelly MillerMaker@kellyfmill · Helping Startup Founders Get Attention.
@anthilemoon thank you!! Not only for the thoughtful review & kind words, but all the advice and guidance along the way. Such a treat to create alongside you & get to know you in the process 💓
sarah jackson@sarah__jackson · Making things and living in Portland, OR
@venikunche @marie_dm_ @anilthemoon @kellyfmill Kelly, congratulations on the launch! 💪 This seems perfect for any entrepreneur.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Writing a book is a crazy amount of work. Props, @kellyfmill. Did you have a process or habit for writing the book?
Kelly MillerMaker@kellyfmill · Helping Startup Founders Get Attention.
@rrhoover Great question! I covered some lessons learned in this Medium post: https://medium.com/@kellyfmiller... But honestly the best thing that kept me motivated and on track was public accountability. First & foremost the Women Make community (www.womenmake.com) that spearheaded a 30 day challenge. Further, I tweeted nearly every day with an update on my progress. Every time I felt afraid I wasn't going to finish, I told someone new about it to increase pressure on myself to finish the dang thing in time :)
