Gesture Go
Turn Gestures into Shortcuts
Visit
Turn Gestures into Shortcuts! Say goodbye to endless taps, menus and searches. Gesture Go lets you control your phone with just a gesture. Perform any shortcut—from whatsapp a friend to taking a sefie —with a quick, intuitive motion on your screen.
Free
Launch tags:
Android
•
Productivity
Meet the team
About this launch
Gesture Go by
was hunted by
Ray
in
Android
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ray
. Featured on May 12th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Gesture Go's first launch.