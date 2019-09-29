GeoSpark 2.0
AI location tracking SDK with high accuracy
Geospark is a young service & product provider. The playground has new features and together with advanced design helps the user to understand the data quickly. I was also impressed by beautifully redesigned Geospark website!
We launched GeoSpark almost 1.5 years ago; as a location tracking SDK with 90% less battery drain. We evolved a lot since launch and we are now backed by a Dutch VC. When we built GeoSpark, we believed it's going to change the way developers use location. We were kinda right and a little wrong. Cause developers wanted to do more with location. So we built a more intelligent SDK with the highest accuracy along with awesome features like. Offline Location Tracking, Single/Multiple Origin and Destination trips, Dynamic Geofences with events and a ton of new location analytics features. We are now curious to see what developers are going to build with GeoSpark 2.0! We are excited to announced GeoSpark 2.0 today the Location Intelligence SDK with the highest accuracy. So who's using and testing GeoSpark now? STC Pay, Redbus, RetailZoo, KBC Bank, Deloitte EU, GoMetro Etc.
These guys know what they are doing. Best location analytics out there!
