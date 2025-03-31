Launches
Geocities.live
Geocities.live
Turn any website into 90s dot-com era
83
Tired of seeing identical tailwind css/shadcn templates everywhere? Transform any webpage into GeoCities style page from 90s with a pinch of AI.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
User Experience
Developer Tools
About this launch
Geocities.live by
Geocities.live
was hunted by
Kamil Stanuch
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Kamil Stanuch
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
Geocities.live
is not rated yet. This is Geocities.live's first launch.