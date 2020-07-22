Genomelink Open Biobank
Hi there! 👋🏻 I've been a part of Genomelink product team for several years and I'm proud to be a part of the project we are launching today. Genomelink’s COVID-19 Research & Biobank is a non-profit, open research project to fight against COVID-19. The primary goal of this project is to learn the genetic determinants of COVID-19 susceptibility, severity, and potential outcomes. Such discoveries could help to generate hypotheses for drug repurposing, identify individuals at unusually high or low risk, and contribute to global knowledge of the biology of SARS-CoV-2 infection and disease. We aim to build a living digital cohort of thousands of COVID-19 survivors so that we can perform host genetics analyses with multiple research partners. We already got 10,000 participants; it’s one of the largest COVID-19 host genetics research projects in the world. We collaboratively work with professors from Stanford University, Otago University in New Zealand, etc. We are open to any researchers who are keen to work with the rich data set; we aim to collaborate with more research partners. To join the movement, you can transfer your raw DNA data from 23andMe, Ancestry.com, or MyHeritage. (You can request access to your raw data after receiving your test results from these companies.) Your data contributes to frontline science! 🔐 The data is fully anonymized and the analysis will be conducted with access control. The protocol is approved by an IRB committee.
