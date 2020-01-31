Genomelink Ancient Ancestry

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Stas Kulesh
Maker
Hi all 👋 We've got exciting news for you today. We are finally launching our original Ancestry Application. It's a unique product, not available on any other DNA-analyzing platform. Fully anonymous and secure – you are in control of your data. Your DNA tells you about the proportion of your Ancient Ancestry! Our algorithm is based on thousands of ancient and modern human DNA samples. It was developed by a team led by Stanford University Professor and MacArthur Fellow, Carlos D. Bustamante. It returns fractions of your ancestry attributable to: - Hunter-gatherers - First farmers - Steppe pastoralists - Indigenous Americans - West African - East Asian - South Asian How much of your ancestry is from Ancient farmers? Your ancestors had unique stories! We return more than just percentages in a table. Genomelink’s product provides rich textual content which describes how the ancestor life was, as well as evocative illustrations. Ancestry will be more than a number. Our aim is to allow customers to “feel” the threads of their genealogy come to life! I am super excited to be a part of Genomelink team. Together we are going to achieve great things! Learn all about your ancient ancestry and stay tuned.
Upvote (2)Share
This DNA for 99-150 USD is not serious... :S
UpvoteShare
Maker
@edwardvasquezdr Not sure what you mean exactly. The ancient ancestry report is available to 23andMe, Ancestry or MyHeritage users.
UpvoteShare