Genomelink Ancient Ancestry

What Your DNA Can't Tell You "Upload DNA data and know more about yourself," promises Genomelink, anywhere from fitness-related attributes, such as longevity, pulmonary function, and job-related exhaustion, to intelligence-associated characteristics, including mathematical ability, hippocampal volume, and educational attainment. Just send over your data obtained from DNA testing companies such as 23andMe, Ancestry, or My Heritage and the California-based company will send back insight into more than 125 traits.