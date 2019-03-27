Genomelink is your personal DNA cloud where you can learn more about your DNA identity based on the latest science. Categories including Physical Traits, Personality, Intelligence, Food & Nutrition, Fitness are available.
Hi there! As a part of Genomelink team I'm proud to introduce this awesome product, we've been working on for almost a year now! Genomelink is the easiest way for the DNA amateur to learn about themselves through DNA. What lifestyle, temperament and strengths does your DNA predispose you to? What traits do you share with your mom, son, or even spouse? Genomelink empowers you to answer these questions. We extract the genetic insights from genomics research and present it in an easy-to-understand and engaging format. Learning about yourself and the DNA evidence behind it should be fun, not a daunting process! We started Genomelink a year ago to help make DNA insights accessible and relevant to daily life for everyone! Instead of medical and ancestry applications, we focus on educating users about how DNA shapes your personality, eating habits, allergies, micronutrient balance, physical fitness, intellect and quirky physical traits. The new traits released weekly (supported by our ongoing curation of the latest research studies) helps keep our users up to date on their DNA identity. Ultimately, we envision a world where we unlock the power of DNA to help us lead better lives. Now we’re the fastest growing startup in this space and proudly gaining recognition from the industry giants! To try out Genomelink, transfer your raw DNA data from 23andMe, Ancestry.com or MyHeritage. (You can request access to your raw data after you’ve received your test results from these companies.) >> Your first 25 traits upon signup are on us! << Please feel free to ask @yuta_matsuda any questions! He's one of Genomelink founders. P.S.: If you like Genomelink illustrations and design overall, please check out my Dribbble over here: http://dribbble.com/stas_kulesh
