Genies Everywhere

Reviews
Discussion
Maker
James Andrews
Hey everyone! We've come a long way since we first launched on PH and we're VERY excited for the future of avatars. Genies are now available on all your favorite social and communication platforms, including iMessage, Instagram, Whatsapp, and more! We've also recently announced over a hundred celebrity partnerships through our Avatar Agency, which lets celebrities fulfill brand deals using their Genie's likeness. Cardi B, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Zedd, and Jared Goff are among a vast group of celebrities who have been using their Genie consistently on Instagram. We believe everyone on earth will eventually have an avatar. It's inevitable with the continued digitization of our physical worlds. These avatars will provide more value than just a mask though. Avatars will become tools. Tools to express yourself and communicate in fantastical ways one can't with text, photo, or video. We're always looking for feedback! Let us know what you think below :)
1 UpvoteShare