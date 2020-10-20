Genies 3D Avatar & Digital Goods SDK

The world's largest avatar tech company is releasing its 3D Avatar & Digital Goods SDK - starting with Gucci and GIPHY integrations. Everyday users can now create their 3D Genies across SDK platforms and buy exclusive digital goods from the thousands of celebs that work with the Genies Avatar Agency
James Andrews
Maker
Head of Product, Genies
Hey PH friends, We have some news. You might’ve seen a bunch of celebrities using our 2D avatars over the last year or so (we represent thousands of celebs through our Avatar Agency), but we’re pumped to finally bring our new 3D avatars to consumers with the release of our Avatar and Digital Goods SDK. Giphy and Gucci will be serving as our first partners. Any platform that uses our SDK can natively integrate both our 3D avatars and marketplace. Our avatars are designed to fit any user story and aren’t built for just one single use case. It really depends on what your platform wants out of an avatar. Regarding the marketplace, we believe this is a good example of how avatars are capable of much more than what’s been typically expected. The marketplace enables creators/celebrities to sell digital avatar goods to their fans on any platform in the Genies ecosystem (think Fortnite skins model brought to the social space). Our goal with the SDK is to eventually become the visual identity layer of the internet as it itself becomes increasingly visual and immersive. You have your physical self and physical identity, and you’ll soon have your avatar self and avatar identity. Our 3D avatar and digital goods marketplace is a step in that direction. On the agency side of things, we’ve become the go-to avatar for celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Rihanna, and more. We also work with a majority of athletes through our partnerships with the NFLPA, MLBPI and NBPA. And yes, all Avatar Agency talent will be distributing their own digital goods to consumers throughout the Genies ecosystem. Giphy, Gucci, and future SDK partners will become new digital marketplaces. Let us know what you think! If you’re interested in integrating Genies on your platform, you can apply here: http://genies.com ✌🏼
