Genies 2.0
Digital clones that look and think just like you
Genies are the most intelligent and dynamic avatars on market. We use 3D motion picture quality and advanced artificial intelligence to create digital clones to look and think just like you. Genies are a medium that people can understand in the new generation.
Akash NigamMaker@akashrnigam · CEO, Genies
We saw how much people enjoyed the beta version of Genies and invested the last 6 months of work into making this company a one stop shop for all of your avatar needs. Our platform and SDK today provide users and technology companies with all dimensions of the ideal avatar.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This update makes Genies look more like your previous chat-based app, Blend. I'm curious what the biggest learnings have been since the app's first launch a year ago, @akashrnigam. Also, any insights you can share about how the kids are communicating and using tech today? (I swear, I'm not a dad)
Akash Nigam@akash_nigam
@akashrnigam @rrhoover This year has been insane. During our beta last year, we wanted to test the thesis if people like the PERSONALITY and the AESTHETICS of our avatar. Once we got that affirmation, we decided to build out the platform for what we think is going to be the next wave of communication: communicating through your digital identity. Nowadays, teens don't use iMessage or anything formal to talk to one another. They look for passive, indirect ways to grab each other's attention. Human interaction is never going to dissipate and the mediums of which we communicate is going to continuously evolve - we believe the foundation is set for avatars.
