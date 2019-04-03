Log InSign up
Generation Transfer

Inspiring families to share meaningful life experiences

a mobile app combining features of journaling, media sharing and archiving apps, where users create personalized digital time capsules using our series of in-app questions developed together with professional psychologists and child development specialists
Startup Grind Global Conference: The 19 Innovative Tech Startups To WatchThe who's who of the Silicon Valley startup scene is meeting this week at the 2019 Startup Grind Global Conference in Redwood City, Calif., an underrated event about entrepreneurship, with nearly 200 world-class speakers (from serial-entrepreneurs to investors) and more than 200 startups pitching.
ForbesJean Baptiste Su
The day my son was born, I made a video welcoming him into the world. It was emotional, private, and too important to leave in the clutter of social media, email or messenger archives. With every letter and video I created, the problem multiplied and one question became an obsession: how can I organize my life’s most important experiences and insights for my son to access in the future? Generation Transfer began as a way to answer this question. Parents, psychologists, child development experts and educators contributed time and expertise to develop a solution that strengthens family bonds and helps ensure the best parts of you live on through the ones you love.
