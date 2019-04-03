a mobile app combining features of journaling, media sharing and archiving apps, where users create personalized digital time capsules using our series of in-app questions developed together with professional psychologists and child development specialists
Danny Feltsman
The day my son was born, I made a video welcoming him into the world. It was emotional, private, and too important to leave in the clutter of social media, email or messenger archives. With every letter and video I created, the problem multiplied and one question became an obsession: how can I organize my life’s most important experiences and insights for my son to access in the future? Generation Transfer began as a way to answer this question. Parents, psychologists, child development experts and educators contributed time and expertise to develop a solution that strengthens family bonds and helps ensure the best parts of you live on through the ones you love.
