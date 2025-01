Genaimo Bring your 3D characters to life with a single prompt Visit Upvote 90

Genaimo is your AI partner for 3D animation, simplifying workflows to bring your creative visions to life. Featuring Text-to-Motion, Motion Styling, and Auto Retargeting, it streamlines animation to create video games, films, and virtual humans effortlessly.

Free Options Launch tags: SaaS • Artificial Intelligence • Animation

Meet the team Show more Show more