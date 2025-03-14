Launches
Gemini in Android Studio
Gemini in Android Studio
Code from images, debug with screenshots
Gemini in Android Studio is your AI powered coding companion and it's getting the biggest set of updates since launch. For the first time, Gemini is bringing AI to every stage of the development lifecycle.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Android Wear
Google's smart watch technology
5 out of 5.0
Gemini in Android Studio by
Android Wear
Zac Zuo
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
. Featured on March 17th, 2025.
Android Wear
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on June 25th, 2014.