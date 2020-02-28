Log In
Gathrr

India's first end to end event management solution.

We provide a tightly coupled management tool for organizers allowing them maximum engagement with the attendees. We provide a replacement for buisness cards via highly efficient in person networking using our app.
Event networking is always fun when you know something about the person in advance. There is a Reference Factor to add to the conversation.
