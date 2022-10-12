Products
gatekeep.xyz
Firewall for Crypto Wallets.
Gatekeep is a theft prevention system for crypto assets. When a theft is detected the platform works in conjunction with user deployed contracts to transfer the affected assets to a safe wallet before the thiefs transaction processes on chain.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
Web3
by
gatekeep.xyz
About this launch
gatekeep.xyz
Firewall for Crypto Wallets.
gatekeep.xyz by
gatekeep.xyz
was hunted by
Samed
in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
Web3
. Made by
Samed
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
gatekeep.xyz
is not rated yet. This is gatekeep.xyz's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#142
