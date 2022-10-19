Products
Gas
Gas is where friends tell you what they love about you. And no, they won't dunk on you like other anonymous apps. How it works: 1) Join your school 2) Add friends 3) Answer polls 4) Get flames when picked
About this launch
Gas by
Gas
was hunted by
Cristina Bunea
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Nikita Bier
and
Dave Schatz
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Gas
is not rated yet. This is Gas's first launch.
