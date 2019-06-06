Garage by Fueled

Reviews
Alisha Vimawala | Fueled
Hi Product Hunt 👋 Alisha here from Fueled! We have been using Garage internally for the past few years, and are really excited to finally release it to the greater tech community. It only takes a few lines of code to get started, and is completely free. The iOS SDK is publicly available to download on GitHub and should take less than 5 minutes to get up and running. How it works: - Shake your phone to activate and capture what you’re looking at - Draw on the captured screenshot and add details about the issue - Record your screen to capture more complex issues - Send your bug directly to your Jira project We know that there are many tools out there that do something similar, but we wanted to build something that was simple without too many extraneous features. Our criteria for a successful product was that it is easy to set up and could submit bugs in as few steps as possible. Testers should spend less time reporting and more time using the app. We also wanted Garage to link directly to Jira, so that bugs are automatically sent to the project board with specs like the user’s device and build version. This makes it easier for developers to review issues, and product managers to prioritize accordingly. As with all of our products, we will continue to iterate and improve. So, if you have any feedback or questions around implementation, please reach out! Now, get out there and crush some bugs!
Maker
Testing is a critical part of our mobile development process at, and we make sure that our apps are polished and comprehensively QA’ed before releasing them into the wild. Over the years, we’ve experimented with many different tools for mobile testing, but ultimately didn’t feel like there was something that fit our specific needs.
