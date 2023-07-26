Products
Home
→
Product
→
Gantung.co
Gantung.co
Customizable minimalist posters for your space
Gantung.co is a website that allows you to customize minimally-designed posters for your space — printed and delivered to you. Perfect for memorialising special names, dates or just sprucing up your home with a touch of your personal style.
Launched in
Design Tools
Art
by
Gantung.co
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What kind of poster (we call them "series" on Gantung.co) would you like us to add on the website?"
The makers of Gantung.co
About this launch
Gantung.co by
Gantung.co
was hunted by
Gaddafi Rusli
in
Design Tools
,
Art
. Made by
Gaddafi Rusli
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
Gantung.co
is not rated yet. This is Gantung.co's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
