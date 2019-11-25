Log In
Gantt.io

Create beautiful Gantt charts

Gantt.io creates amazing Gantt charts for you in no time. Beautiful templates, a very intuitive and efficient interface, multi-user editing, time-travel as well as a high-res export function allow you to create THE chart that will convince your audience.
Laurie Hérault
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! Why did we create gantt.io? A good design is a mirror of the quality of your work. When you present a project to a coworker or a client, the planning is one of the most crucial elements. Compared to all other Gantt tools on the market, Gantt.io is by far the most versatile tool when it comes to the design aspects. Each and every element can be customized, but we did put a lot of effort in a very effective and efficient user interface to turbo-charge your Gantt creation process and generate beautiful Gantts in a couple of minutes. Alone or in online-collaboration with your colleagues and friends. One more thing ... we also invented the time travel wheel! Every action is saved and you can go back at any moment and restore or create a new Gantt with a fork. Try it - it's fun and intuitive! And don't hesitate to ask us any questions - we are more than happy to answer your requests.
Alan Ng.
Love the Time Travel Wheel! Sometimes all I want is to see how all the charts were edited. I'm taking a look at it and will come back with a feedback.
Gilbert Rochat
Great interface! I laughed a bit too much at your templates 😂
