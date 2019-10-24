Home
→
Gannet Pro Drone
Gannet Pro Drone
A waterproof payload delivery drone
Drones
Crowdfunding
✅ Powerful with payloads up to 3,5kg
✅ Fully waterproof drone that can fly even in heavy rain
✅ Multiple auxiliary attachment points for the addition of 4k action/360 cameras and spotlights
✅ Fully sealed electronics, preventing corrosion
16 minutes ago
Gannet Pro fishing drone - sUAS News - The Business of Drones
Hitting Indiegogo with lots of compelling design considerations, the Gannet Pro fishing line dropping drone. Fishing for large fish beyond the breakers by first looking for them and then dropping the bait and a hook in front of them is quite popular here in South Africa.
